Left Menu

Astronaut gets special ice cream delivery for 50th birthday

I appreciate it, she radioed after the capsule arrived.Launched Sunday from NASAs Kennedy Space Center, the capsule contains lemons, cherry tomatoes, avocados and ice cream for McArthur and her six crewmates, along with a couple tons of research and other gear.The shipment arrived just a few days ahead of the first of three spacewalks.Starting Friday, the two Russians on board will perform back-to-back spacewalks to outfit a new laboratory that arrived in July.Then a Japanese-French spacewalking duo will venture out Sept.

PTI | Capecanaveral | Updated: 30-08-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 21:50 IST
Astronaut gets special ice cream delivery for 50th birthday

A space station astronaut is celebrating her 50th birthday with the coolest present ever — a supply ship bearing ice cream and other treats.

SpaceX's latest cargo delivery showed up Monday at the International Space Station after a day in transit. Overseeing the automated docking was NASA astronaut Megan McArthur.

”No one's ever sent me a spaceship for my birthday before. I appreciate it,” she radioed after the capsule arrived.

Launched Sunday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the capsule contains lemons, cherry tomatoes, avocados and ice cream for McArthur and her six crewmates, along with a couple tons of research and other gear.

The shipment arrived just a few days ahead of the first of three spacewalks.

Starting Friday, the two Russians on board will perform back-to-back spacewalks to outfit a new laboratory that arrived in July.

Then a Japanese-French spacewalking duo will venture out Sept. 12 to install a bracket for new solar panels due to arrive next year. That NASA-directed spacewalk should have occurred last week, but was postponed after U.S. spacewalker, Mark Vande Hei, suffered a pinched nerve in his neck. Station managers opted to replace him with French astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021