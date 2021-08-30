Application which can regulate excessive rainfall being developed, says U'khand minister

Uttarakhand minister Dhan Singh Rawat on Monday created a flutter on social media by saying that an application is being developed which can regulate excess rainfall.

A short video clip surfaced on Twitter in which Rawat can be heard saying that the app is being developed which can help regulate and distribute excessive rainfall in a place.

He further said that he will soon make a presentation in this regard before the Centre.

''If the Centre gives its approval to using the app, it can be of great use to many states,'' Rawat said.

Twitter users expressed surprise over the video, wondering if the minister was serious while making the statement. It was not clear when or where the video was made.

Rawat is the higher education minister in Pushkar Singh Dhami's cabinet. PTI ALM SRY

