Left Menu

Congressional panel tells telecom firms to preserve Jan. 6 records

The congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Monday told 35 telephone, email and social media companies to preserve records which could be relevant to its investigation, the panel announced.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2021 04:01 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 04:01 IST
Congressional panel tells telecom firms to preserve Jan. 6 records

The congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Monday told 35 telephone, email and social media companies to preserve records which could be relevant to its investigation, the panel announced. Telephone companies receiving requests from the committee included AT&T Inc, T-Mobile US Inc and Verizon Communications Inc, as well as tech giants Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp.

Messages also went out to some social media companies that were the subject of requests last week, including Facebook Inc , Reddit, TikTok, Twitter Inc and YouTube. In a statement revealing the data preservation requests, a spokesperson for the House of Representatives' Jan. 6 investigation committee, led by Democrat Bennie Thompson, said it had "sent letters to 35 private-sector entities, including telecommunications, email, and social media companies, instructing them to preserve records" which could be "relevant" to the committee's inquiry.

"The Select Committee is at this point gathering facts, not alleging wrongdoing by any individual," the statement added. This marked the House committee's latest round of requests after last week ordering federal agencies and social media companies to hand over records related to the violence and the events leading up to it.

A source on Monday confirmed the committee would request preservation of phone records of former President Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka, and his sons Eric and Donald Jr. Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress was meeting to certify Biden's victory. Nearly 600 people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

House Democrats formed the committee, despite objections from Trump's fellow Republicans in the House, to investigate the worst violence at the Capitol since the British invasion during the War of 1812.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global
3
Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in half

Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in ...

 Canada
4
New Zealand reports 1st virus vaccine death

New Zealand reports 1st virus vaccine death

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021