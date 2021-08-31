Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 31

31-08-2021
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 31

Headlines

- U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan bringing an end to 20-year war https://on.ft.com/3zCg94w - Hong Kong plans new risk controls to prevent Archegos-style collapse https://on.ft.com/3zxtP0n

- Porsche to open first factory outside Europe next year https://on.ft.com/3Dv0vdm - Chinese children limited to one-hour sessions for online gaming https://on.ft.com/38sP5Ze

Overview - The U.S. on Monday ended a 20- year old war in Afghanistan, withdrawing its last remaining troops after a chaotic airlift that evacuated more than 120,000 civilians while leaving thousands of others helpless.

- Hong Kong's central bank, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and top financial regulator, the Securities and Futures Commission, are planning a system to track dangerously concentrated exposures to stocks, in a bid to prevent an Archegos Capital-style blow-up. - German automaker Porsche will open a small assembly line in Malaysia next year, its first factory outside of Europe.

- Children in China will be allowed to play video games only for an hour on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, in new curbs set to hit gaming providers. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

