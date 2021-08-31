India women's TT team loses to China in quarters
Their impairment may be due to a lower spinal-cord lesion or cerebral palsy.While the class 5 category includes athletes who compete in a wheelchair but who have a normal sitting balance, arm and hand function.
- Country:
- Japan
The Indian women's table tennis team including Bhavina Patel was outclassed 0-2 by China in Class 4-5 quarterfinal at the Paralympic Games here on Tuesday.
Bhavina, who had won a historic silver in the singles event on Sunday, lost 0-3 (4-11 7-11 6-11) to Ying Zhou for the third time in the competition. The Chinese had also beaten her in the singles final.
In the content of the double, Sonal Patel and Bhavina were no match for the Chinese duo comprising Ying and Zhang Bian, losing in straight games. The Indian pairing was defeated 2-11 4-11 2-11 in the showdown that lasted just 13 minutes.
In the class 4 category competitors have fair sitting balance and fully functional arms and hands. Their impairment may be due to a lower spinal cord lesion or cerebral palsy.
While the class 5 category includes athletes who compete in a wheelchair but who have a normal sitting balance, arm, and hand function. The athletes have the most physical functionality of those in a wheelchair.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Paralympic Games
- Ying
- Chinese
- Zhang Bian
- Bhavina Patel
- Ying Zhou
- Sonal Patel
- Bhavina
- Indian
ALSO READ
Tokyo Paralympics: Paddler Bhavina Patel beats Shackleton 3-1, qualifies for knockouts
Paddler Bhavina Patel has worked really hard, amazing to watch her play: Deepa Malik
Give your best, play without any pressure: PM Modi to Bhavina Patel ahead of Paralympics final
PM Modi speaks to Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel, congratulates her
Tokyo Paralympics: In-form paddler Bhavina Patel gears up for gold medal match