Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts find new cracks in ISS module

31-08-2021
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts find new cracks in ISS module
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russian cosmonauts find new cracks in ISS module

Russian cosmonauts have discovered new cracks in a segment of the International Space Station that could widen, a senior space official said on Monday, the latest in a series of setbacks. "Superficial fissures have been found in some places on the Zarya module," Vladimir Solovyov, chief engineer of rocket and space corporation Energia, told RIA news agency. "This is bad and suggests that the fissures will begin to spread over time."

