Iraq's Asiacell Telecom taps Nokia to build next-gen microwave network

Nokia said on Tuesday that the company has been selected by Asiacell Telecom to build the latter's next-generation microwave network in Iraq. The network will help the Iraqi operator address demand for more capacity and provide fibre-like connectivity everywhere, including remote and difficult-to-reach areas.

The collaboration will see Nokia replacing Asiacell's legacy microwave equipment by either modernizing or deploying approximately 3,000 network links across multiple locations across the country over the next five years.

"We're delighted that Asiacell has turned to us again to build a reliable and futureproof microwave network. With our Wavence portfolio, we are confident of providing the best-in-class microwave enabling Asiacell to easily upgrade to next-generation technology," said Rima Manna, Head of the Middle East Market Unit at Nokia MEA.

Products from Nokia's industry-leading Wavence microwave packet radio portfolio will help Asiacell simplify network operations, resulting in improved cost efficiency and performance. Additionally, Nokia Wavence ultra-broadband transceivers will allow the operator to provide fiber-like connectivity in remote and difficult-to-reach areas.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Finnish vendor said that Asiacell will leverage its existing Nokia Network Services Platform (NSP) deployment for managing the complete set of Nokia transport equipment, which will simplify microwave integration into the operator's existing network environment.

NSP is a comprehensive platform that makes it simpler to build multivendor networks that combine IP, MPLS, optical and microwave technologies across multiple domains. Nokia NSP will also enable Asiacell to use the network automation capabilities to ensure maximum network service performance and reliability.