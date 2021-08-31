Left Menu

Latest Realme Narzo 30 Pro update brings August security patch

Realme is rolling out a new software update to the Narzo 30 Pro that brings along the August Android security patch and fixes a couple of issues.
Realme is rolling out a new software update to the Narzo 30 Pro that brings along the August Android security patch and fixes a couple of issues including the one where the live wallpaper displays the wrong date.

The update, arriving with UI version RMX2117_11.C.05, follows the Android 11-based realme UI 2.0 update which was released earlier this month for the device.

Here's the complete changelog for the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G update:

Security

  • Integrates the August 2021 Android security patch

System

  • Fixes some known issues to improve system stability
  • Fixes an issue where the clear button is not displayed at low probability in multitasking

Wallpaper

  • Fixes an issue where the live wallpaper displays the wrong date

To ensure its stability, the OTA is being released in batches. This means the update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

