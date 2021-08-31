Left Menu

Apple announces huge push into classical music, standalone app launching in 2022

In a bid to expand its classical music offering, Apple recently announced that it has acquired classical music streaming service Primephonic and will launch an app dedicated to the genre in 2022.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 15:41 IST
Apple announces huge push into classical music, standalone app launching in 2022
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to expand its classical music offering, Apple recently announced that it has acquired classical music streaming service Primephonic and will launch an app dedicated to the genre in 2022. As per The Verge, the tech giant stated that it will incorporate the app's functionality and playlists into Apple Music.

The result will be "a significantly improved classical music experience," Apple said. There will also be a standalone Apple Music classical app coming sometime in 2022. Effective immediately, Primephonic is no longer accepting new customers, and the service as it exists today will shut down on September 7.

Apple says Primephonic's playlists and "exclusive audio content" will be the first to be integrated into Apple Music. Down the line, it'll add "the best features of Primephonic, including better browsing and search capabilities by composer and by repertoire, detailed displays of classical music metadata, plus new features and benefits." In a show of how serious Apple is about appealing to classical fans, the company says "a dedicated classical music app" will launch next year that will use Primephonic's "classical user interface that fans have grown to love."

Primephonic launched three years ago, and its team says this deal is about scale and reaching more listeners. "As a classical-only startup, we can not reach the majority of global classical listeners, especially those that listen to many other music genres as well," the company wrote in a note on its webpage.

"We, therefore, concluded that in order to achieve our mission, we need to partner with a leading streaming service that encompasses all music genres and also shares our love for classical music," the company added. According to Primephonic's FAQ, customers with an active subscription will receive a prorated refund. They will also be getting a code to redeem six free months of Apple Music. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021