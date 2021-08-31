India's economic growth accelerates to 20.1% y/y in April-June qtr - govt

India's economy grew at a record 20.1% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, official data on Tuesday showed, rebounding from a deep slump last year, helped by improved manufacturing in spite of a devastating second wave of COVID-19 cases.

The read-out for the June quarter was in line with the 20.0% growth forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll, and a much higher than the 1.6% growth rate for the previous year.

The economy had contracted 24.4% in the same quarter a year earlier.

Also Read: Lotus Insights India Announces the Launch of Finsights.biz, Business Intelligence and Remote Audit Platform for Tally Users

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)