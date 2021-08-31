Left Menu

India's economic growth accelerates to 20.1% y/y in April-June qtr - govt

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 17:45 IST
India's economic growth accelerates to 20.1% y/y in April-June qtr - govt
India's economy grew at a record 20.1% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, official data on Tuesday showed, rebounding from a deep slump last year, helped by improved manufacturing in spite of a devastating second wave of COVID-19 cases.

The read-out for the June quarter was in line with the 20.0% growth forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll, and a much higher than the 1.6% growth rate for the previous year.

The economy had contracted 24.4% in the same quarter a year earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

