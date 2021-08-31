NetEase CEO sees minor hit to earnings from China's new gaming curbs
31-08-2021
NetEase Inc Chief Executive Officer Ding Lei said on Tuesday the gaming company anticipates a less than 1% hit to its earnings from China's new gaming curbs on minors.
The comments came after China's new rules, published on Monday, forbid under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week as part of a major shift by Beijing to strengthen control over some key sectors of its economy.
