NetEase CEO sees minor hit to earnings from China's new gaming curbs

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 18:22 IST
  • China

NetEase Inc Chief Executive Officer Ding Lei said on Tuesday the gaming company anticipates a less than 1% hit to its earnings from China's new gaming curbs on minors.

The comments came after China's new rules, published on Monday, forbid under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week as part of a major shift by Beijing to strengthen control over some key sectors of its economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

