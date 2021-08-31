CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-NetEase says less than 1% of its revenue comes from minors
Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 20:19 IST
NetEase Inc Chief Executive Officer Ding Lei said on Tuesday the gaming company gets less than 1% of its revenue from minors.
The comments came after China's new rules, published on Monday, forbid under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week as part of a major shift by Beijing to strengthen control over some key sectors of its economy.
