Left Menu

NetEase says less than 1% of its revenue comes from minors

Chinese gaming firm NetEase Inc said on Tuesday that less than 1% of its revenue comes from minors, a day after China's new rules forbid under-18s from playing online games for more than three hours a week. U.S.- listed shares of NetEase, which also posted second-quarter results earlier in the day, rose about 5% to $94.08.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 20:28 IST
NetEase says less than 1% of its revenue comes from minors

Chinese gaming firm NetEase Inc said on Tuesday that less than 1% of its revenue comes from minors, a day after China's new rules forbid under-18s from playing online games for more than three hours a week.

U.S.- listed shares of NetEase, which also posted second-quarter results earlier in the day, rose about 5% to $94.08. The comments came after China published new rules on Monday to curb growing gaming addiction in the country.

The new rules place the onus of implementation on the gaming industry and are not laws per se that would punish individuals for infractions. Young Chinese gamers took to social media to express their outrage at new rules that limit their gaming time, while investors fretted about the long-term impact on the industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021