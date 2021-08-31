Left Menu

It's official! Windows 11 releasing on October 5, 2021, Microsoft confirms

The upgrade to Windows 11 is expected to be completed by mid-2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 20:44 IST
Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 will be released on October 5th, 2021 Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 will be released on October 5th, 2021. This means the upgrade to the latest OS version will start to roll out to qualifying Windows 10 PCs and devices that come pre-loaded with Windows 11 will start to become available for purchase.

The upgrade will be phased and measured with a focus on quality. It will be rolled out to new eligible devices first and then expand over time to in-market devices based on intelligence models that consider hardware eligibility, reliability metrics, age of the device and other factors that impact the upgrade experience, the company said in a post on Tuesday.

Announcing the release date, Microsoft also highlighted the key features of Windows 11 OS, which include:

  1. Modern, fresh, clean and beautiful, design and sounds
  2. Windows 11 is optimized for speed, efficiency and improved experiences with touch, digital pen and voice input.
  3. Refreshed Start menu leverages cloud and Microsoft 365 to show you your recent files no matter what device you were viewing them on.
  4. Snap Layouts, Snap Groups and Desktops provide an even more powerful way to multitask and optimize your screen real estate.
  5. Chat from Microsoft Teams integrated into the taskbar provides a faster way to connect to the people you care about.
  6. Widgets, a new personalized feed powered by AI, provides a faster way to access the information you care about
  7. Windows 11 is the best Windows ever for gaming and unlocks the full potential of your system's hardware with technology like DirectX12 Ultimate, DirectStorage and Auto HDR.
  8. New Microsoft Store rebuilt with an all-new design making it easier to search and discover your favourite apps, games, shows, and movies in one trusted location.
  9. The most inclusively designed version of Windows with new accessibility improvements built for and by people with disabilities.
  10. More developers and independent software vendors (ISVs) will be able to bring their apps to the Microsoft Store
  11. Windows 11 is the operating system for hybrid work

