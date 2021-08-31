It's official! Windows 11 releasing on October 5, 2021, Microsoft confirms

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 will be released on October 5th, 2021. This means the upgrade to the latest OS version will start to roll out to qualifying Windows 10 PCs and devices that come pre-loaded with Windows 11 will start to become available for purchase.

The upgrade will be phased and measured with a focus on quality. It will be rolled out to new eligible devices first and then expand over time to in-market devices based on intelligence models that consider hardware eligibility, reliability metrics, age of the device and other factors that impact the upgrade experience, the company said in a post on Tuesday.

The upgrade to Windows 11 is expected to be completed by mid-2022.

As perfect as 11.11 *would* be, we just couldn't wait any longer to make #Windows11 available. Get it October 5th, and read all about it now. — Windows (@Windows) August 31, 2021

Announcing the release date, Microsoft also highlighted the key features of Windows 11 OS, which include: