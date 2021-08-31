Left Menu

Trai asks govt to address AGR issues for cable ops, fix min broadband speed at 2 mbps

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 21:35 IST
Trai asks govt to address AGR issues for cable ops, fix min broadband speed at 2 mbps
Telecom regulator Trai on Tuesday recommended a slew of measures, including fixing minimum broadband speed at 2 megabit per second, to promote internet connectivity and increase connection speed.

The regulator also recommended adoption of adjusted gross revenue as defined by it earlier to bring cable TV operators in the plan.

''In order to encourage Cable Operators, registered under Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, to provide broadband services, issues relating to computation of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) for Cable Operators need to be addressed on priority. To address this issue, the Authority has already given its recommendations to the government,'' Trai recommended.

Trai had recommended excluding revenue from operations other than telecom activities and operations as well as revenue from activities under a licence/permission issued by the information and broadcasting ministry, receipts from the USO Fund etc for computation of applicable gross revenue.

The regulator in its recommendation to the Department of Telecom asked for expediting spectrum auction of frequencies that are considered fit for 5G services.

The central government should come out first with the National Right of Way (RoW) Policy for clear bottlenecks that come in the way of telecom networks across the country in coordination with the state government.

''In order to streamline RoW permission processes, and to facilitate establishment of a single window electronic process (online) for RoW permission applications, the central government should develop a web-based national portal with role based workflow,'' Trai recommended.

The regulator said that the portal should have clearly defined roles for the central, state, and local Body authorities. ''This portal should be developed within one year,'' Trai said.

