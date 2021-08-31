Left Menu

Android app support won't be available at Windows 11 launch

American technology giant Microsoft won't ship support for Android apps on Windows 11 in time for the operating system's launch on October 5.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 22:09 IST
Android app support won't be available at Windows 11 launch
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American technology giant Microsoft won't ship support for Android apps on Windows 11 in time for the operating system's launch on October 5. While Android apps running on Windows 11 is one of the big new features of the OS, according to The Verge, Microsoft will only start previewing this feature in the coming months.

"We look forward to continuing our journey to bring Android apps to Windows 11 and the Microsoft Store through our collaboration with Amazon and Intel; this will start with a preview for Windows Insiders over the coming months," said Aaron Woodman, general manager of Windows marketing at Microsoft. This likely means Android apps won't arrive on Windows 11 until 2022, as Microsoft tests the feature with Windows Insiders first before rolling it out generally months later.

While Android apps won't be there on day one, Windows 11 will still include the promised Microsoft Teams integration, a new design with an updated Start menu, Snap Layouts, Groups, Desktops for improved multitasking, and a greatly improved Microsoft Store app. As per The Verge, Microsoft announced today that Windows 11 will arrive on October 5, and it will be available as a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs.

New PCs will get it first, followed by existing devices receiving the upgrade in the following weeks and months. Microsoft has said it expects to offer all eligible Windows 10 PCs a free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021