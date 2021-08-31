Left Menu

Meghalaya govt signs MoU to ease banking services in rural areas

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 31-08-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 22:44 IST
The Meghalaya government on Tuesday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Meghalaya Rural Bank aiming at easing banking services in rural areas, an official said.

An MoU was signed between the finance department represented by Finance Commissioner and Secretary Dr D Vijay Kumar and Chairman of Meghalaya Rural Bank Tshering Deki.

''This will help the state achieve its objective of financial inclusion, and also in transferring the financial benefits of the state as well as the central government directly into the bank accounts of the eligible beneficiaries in unbanked areas,'' Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on the occasion.

The MoU will address the fundamental problem of access to finance in rural or remote areas of the state, he said.

The state government will support the Meghalaya Rural Bank in deploying 600 business correspondents across the state, a bank official said.

The business correspondents will be given micro ATMs to pay cash at the doorsteps of customers and will assist people in other banking works.

