Amazon Pay offering daily rewards through September as it reaches 5M users' milestone

Amazon Pay, an online payments processing service by Amazon, is now serving 5 crore customers and to celebrate this achievement, the company is offering daily rewards through September to all users for shopping, paying at online merchants and sending money to contacts, paying monthly bills and more.

According to the company, in the last one year, over 75% of Amazon UPI users have come from tier 2 and 3 cities. Customers are using the app to pay at 2 crore local shops via UPI QR code and now they can also use it inside the Amazon app to recharge their phone, DTH, send money to contacts, pay salaries to household help, pay for shopping on Amazon.in, and more.

To use Amazon Pay inside the Amazon app:

Open the Amazon app

Go to Amazon Pay

Set up your UPI account and pay with the 24x7 convenience and security of UPI and Amazon Pay