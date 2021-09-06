SCOREBOARD: IND vs ENG, Tea-Day 5

Scoreboard at tea on the fifth and final day of the fourth Test between India and England at the Oval, here on Monday. India 1st innings: 191 England 1st innings: 466 India 2nd innings: 290 England 2nd Innings (Overnight 77/0) Rory Burns c Pant b Thakur 50 Haseeb Hameed b Jadeja 63 Dawid Malan run out 5 Joe Root b Thakur 36 Ollie Pope b Bumrah 2 Jonny Bairstow b Bumrah 2 Moeen Ali c S Yadav b Jadeja 0 Chris Woakes c Rahul b U yadav 18 Craig Overton batting 5 Extras (B-2 LB-5, NB-7) 14 Total (For 8 wickets in 84.1 overs) 193 Fall of wickets: 1-100, 2-120, 3-141, 4-146, 5-146, 6-147, 7-182.

Bowling: Umesh Yadav 14.1-2-46-1, Jasprit Bumrah 19-8-24-2, Ravindra Jadeja 29-10-50-2, Mohammed Siraj 14-0-44-0, Shardul Thakur 8-1-22-2.

