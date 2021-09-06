Left Menu

PTI | London | Updated: 06-09-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 21:24 IST
SCOREBOARD: IND vs ENG, Day 5 (Final)
Scoreboard at the end of the fourth Test between India and England at the Oval, here on Monday. India 1st innings: 191 England 1st innings: 466 India 2nd innings: 290 England 2nd Innings (Overnight 77/0) Rory Burns c R Pant b S Thakur 50 Haseeb Hameed b R Jadeja 63 Dawid Malan run out 5 Joe Root b S Thakur 36 Ollie Pope b J Bumrah 2 Jonny Bairstow b J Bumrah 0 Moeen Ali c S Yadav b T Jadeja 0 Chris Woakes c KL Rahul b U Yadav 18 Craig Overton b U Yadav 10 Ollie Robinson not out 10 James Anderson c R Pant b U Yadav 2 Extras (B-2 LB-5, NB-7) 14 Total (all out in 92.2 overs) 210 Fall of wickets: 1-100, 2-120, 3-141, 4-146, 5-146, 6-147, 7-182, 8-193, 9-202.

Bowling: Umesh Yadav 18.2-2-60-3, Jasprit Bumrah 22-9-27-2, Ravindra Jadeja 30-11-50-2, Mohammed Siraj 14-0-44-0, Shardul Thakur 8-1-22-2.

