Plasmacluster Technology Demonstrates Effectiveness in Reducing Airborne Novel Coronavirus (Including Variant) Contained in Adherent Saliva (SARS-CoV-2), a World First

Business Wire India In world's first, Sharp Corporation, Japan has developed a device equipped with Plasmacluster Ion

technology that shows more than 90% reduction on airborne Novel Corona Virus (SARS-CoV-2) in 30 seconds, while when exposed to adhering Novel Corona Virus (SARS-CoV-2) including its Alpha variant in human saliva, it shows more than 99% reduction in 2 hours. According to Professor Hironori Yoshiyama, Department of Microbiology, Shimane University Faculty of Medicine, "In order to prevent virus infection, it is important to maintain the environment at a relative humidity of about 60% by humidification, thereby preventing the human respiratory tract mucosa from drying out, and maintaining the protective function, and to suppress the infectivity of the virus. However, while an environment with a relative humidity of 60% reduces the number of suspended droplet particles, airborne droplet particles fall down and adhere to surfaces.

Therefore, it is also necessary to consider the countermeasures against adhering viruses. In this verification, Plasmacluster technology significantly inactivates SARS-CoV-2 contained in adherent saliva in an environment with 60% humidity where the physiological protective function is maintained. The current result also shows its efficacy to the variant strain, which must be applied to new variants that will appear in the future," he added.

Overview of Results: Infection titer (TCID50/ml) and reduction rate of new coronavirus contained in adherent saliva.

Verification virus Without Plasmacluster ions With Plasmacluster ions Reduction SARS-CoV-2 5.6x106 1.8x104 99.70% SARS-CoV-2 (Alpha variant) 5.6×104 3.2×102 99.40% Results on Airborne Novel Corona Virus (SARS-CoV-2) According to Dr. Jiro Yasuda, Professor of National Research Center for the Control and Prevention of Infectious Diseases, Nagasaki University, "Disinfectants such as alcohol and detergents (surfactants) are well-known to be effective to reduce the risk of the virus on materials. However, for infection via aerosols (micro-droplets), there are few effective countermeasures such as a mask. Today, we demonstrated the effective inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 in airborne droplets by using Plasmacluster technology. We expect it would be useful to reduce the risk of infection in real spaces like offices, homes, medical facilities, and vehicles too.".

Result: Effect of Plasmacluster ions on the infectious titer of novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) suspended in air shown a decrease of 91.3% within 30 seconds of exposure.

Without Plasmacluster ions With Plasmacluster ions Reduction Infectious virus titer (number of plaque) 1.76 x 104 1.54 x 103 91.30% To check the videos and read more about the complete Test process, please visit our page: https://in.sharp/b2c/airpurifier-with-covid-protection/ About Sharp Business Systems (India) Sharp Business Systems (India) Pvt Ltd is an ISO 900l:2015 Certified and wholly-owned Indian subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, Japan which is a 100-year-old company with many technological innovations. Supported by a well-trained sales and service force, our business provides a host of market-leading B2B and B2C products that includes a comprehensive range of the latest office Solutions, Visual Solutions and Home Solutions across India for over 20 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)