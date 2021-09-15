Palau’s Country Programme Framework for 2022–2027 signed

Updated: 15-09-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 12:02 IST

Jeffrey Antol, Director of the Bureau of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Ministry of State, and Hua Liu, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation signed Palau's Country Programme Framework (CPF) for the period of 2022–2027 on 14 September 2021. A CPF is the frame of reference for the medium-term planning of technical cooperation between a Member State and the IAEA and identifies priority areas where the transfer of nuclear technology and technical cooperation resources will be directed to support national development goals.

Palau has been an IAEA Member State since 2008 and in 2012 and 2013, the country initiated its first national TC projects. Its 2022–2027 CPF identifies four priority areas:

Radiation Safety and Nuclear Security

Food and Agriculture

Health and Nutrition

Water and Environment

The priority areas will be addressed through the national programme and complementarily, with the projects under the Sub Regional Approach to the Pacific Islands (SAPI) initiative.