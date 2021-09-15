Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10)

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc on Friday flagged a delay to its first commercial research mission with the Italian Air Force to mid-October due to a potential manufacturing defect. The company said the delay in the mission, named "Unity 23" was unrelated to the pending resolution of a probe by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit

The quartet of private citizens who make up the Inspiration4 team, poised to make history aboard a SpaceX rocketship as the first all-civilian crew launched into orbit, may appear at first glance to be everyday people, but they are far from ordinary. They consist of a billionaire internet commerce executive and jet pilot; a geoscientist and onetime finalist in NASA's astronaut candidate program; a physician's assistant at the childhood cancer hospital where she was once a patient; and an aerospace data engineer and U.S. Air Force veteran.

mRNA vaccines not linked to miscarriage; COVID-19 shots in U.S. still protect against severe disease

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. mRNA vaccines not linked with pregnancy loss

SpaceX set to make history with first all-civilian crew launched into orbit

The latest in a recent line of space-obsessed billionaires was set for liftoff on Wednesday with three less wealthy private citizens along for the ride aboard a SpaceX rocket ship, seeking to become the first all-civilian crew launched into Earth orbit. The quartet of amateur space travelers, led by the American founder and chief executive of e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments Inc, Jared Isaacman, were due for blastoff as early as 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

The four would-be citizen astronauts poised to ride a SpaceX rocket ship around the globe as the first all-civilian crew launched into orbit said on Tuesday they were eager for liftoff on the eve of their flight, feeling only "the good kind" of jitters. "I was just worried that this moment would never come in my life. Let's get going, let's do it," said Sian Proctor, 51, a geoscience professor, artist and lifelong space enthusiast who was a 2009 finalist in NASA's astronaut candidate program before she was cut.

