Prodigy Technovations announces world's first working and tested UFS4.0 M-PHYSM, UniPro® and UFS4.0 Protocol Analyzer

LONDON and MUNICH, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd, Bangalore-based company, introduces its PGY-UFS4.0-PA M-PHYSM, UniPro®, UFS4.0 Protocol Analyzer for development and validation of next generation flash memory UFS 4.0 at 23.2 Gbps per lane interface for 5G, Mobile, Automotive, IOT, AR/VR applications. PGY-UFS4.0-PA is the leading instrument that enables the design and test engineers to test the UniPro and UFS3.0 designs for its specifications. PGY-UFS4.0-PA is backward compatible with UFS2.0/2.1/3.0 and 3.1 specifications.

Deep Capture, Powerful Trigger capabilities and In-depth Analysis views give unprecedented insight into Universal Flash Storage 4.0, UniPro® and M-PHYSM Protocol layers. Multilayer View in PGY-UFS4.0-PA, provides the complete view of M-PHYSM, UniPro® and UFS Protocol activity in a single GUI. User can easily correlate protocol activities between protocol layers for quick debugging and finding the cause for protocol errors. User can set different trigger conditions to capture specific protocol activity and decode the communication between UFS4.0 Host and Device. Decoded data is displayed in symbol, UniPro and UFS layer packets. Error report provides the summary of different types of protocol errors in millions of protocol packets.

Key Features of PGY-UFS4.0-PA M-PHYSM, UniPro® and UFS4.0 Protocol Analyzer • Flexibility to capture very large data using continuous streaming of Protocol data • Soldered-down active probe and custom designed probes provide high signal fidelity • Real Time Protocol decode with error analysis • Trigger based on MPHY, UniPro, UFS layer packet content • MPHY, UniPro and UFS layer Protocol Decode • Powerful search and Filter capability For detail product information visit https://prodigytechno.com/device/ufs-4-0-protocol-analyzer/ You can view video on this product at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ogSAzx2u0Ng Prodigy Technovations is showcasing PGY-UFS4.0-PA in upcoming MIPI Devcon. Visit us at MIPI Devcon virtual event on 28th Sep 2021 to 29th Sep 2021 for the discussion. UFS4.0 webinar is scheduled on 20th Oct 2021.

Pricing, availability: The PGY-UFS4.0-PA, is now orderable. For evaluation and Pricing, write to contact@prodigytechno.com About Prodigy Technovations Prodigy Technovations Pvt Ltd is the leading provider of innovative protocol analysis solutions for mainstream and emerging technologies such as eMMC, SD, SDIO, UHS II, I3C, RFFE, SPMI, We provide Protocol Decode, and PHY layer testing solutions on Test & Measurements equipments. The company's ongoing efforts include successful implementation of innovative and comprehensive protocol Analysis solutions using latest hardware technologies.

