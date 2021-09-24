Launch of September Internship Jackpot - 20,000+ internships with IIT Bombay, FirstCry, Urban Company, HCL, Dunzo, Times Internet, Sportskeeda, WWF, and many more

Left Menu

The initiative brings 20,000 internship opportunities for the students of India with popular brands including but not limited to IIT Bombay, FirstCry, Urban Company, HCL, Dunzo, Times Internet, Sportskeeda, and WWF. This initiative brings internships for the students of India in more than 100 profiles in various fields.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 17:08 IST
24th September 2021, New Delhi : Internshala, the recruitment and training platform, has launched its new initiative, ‘September Internship Jackpot’. The initiative brings 20,000+ internship opportunities for the students of India with popular brands including but not limited to IIT Bombay, FirstCry, Urban Company, HCL, Dunzo, Times Internet, Sportskeeda, and WWF. The interested students can apply to the opportunities by 29th September 2021. This initiative brings internships for the students of India in more than 100+ profiles in various fields. Some of the internship profiles include human resources (HR), social media marketing, web development, business development (sales), graphic design, digital marketing, data entry, and operations. All the internships under this campaign are of duration ranging from 1-6 months and offer an assured stipend to the hired interns. The maximum stipend offered is ₹2.1 lac for the internship duration. On the launch of September Internship Jackpot, the founder and CEO of Internshala said, “Over the past decade, there has been a steep rise in internship awareness among the Indian student community. Unlike earlier, students are not only looking for summer and winter internships but are also on the lookout for internship opportunities throughout the year. Through such initiatives, we aim to bring as many meaningful opportunities for such students and help them gain practical experience and pick up new skills.” For more information or to apply to the internship, visit here: https://bit.ly/SeptIntern PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

