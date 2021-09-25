Great Place to Work® India Announces India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2021 - The Largest Study in India that Assesses Gender Parity

Great Place to Work® India has announced India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2021 on the 24th of September 2021. As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture. In India, the research conducted by Great Place to Work® has focused on the state of trust in workplaces, what drives employee experience, and its impact on the business outcomes. The research reveals that there is a clear and direct relationship between employee engagement and financial performance and that the best workplaces consistently outperform major stock indices in India. India's Best Workplaces™ for Women is the only study on gender parity in the workplace that takes an integrated approach and takes into consideration i. Employee voice, ii. Employee representation across levels and iii. Inclusive practices to assess and arrive at the Best Workplaces in the country. This year, for the 4th edition of India's Best Workplaces™ for Women, 712 organizations were evaluated for consideration in this list from across 23 different industries, representing the voice of more than 23 lakh employees. Through their research of the Best Workplaces for Women 2021, Great Place to Work® in India has revealed some fascinating insights. Interestingly, representation of women at the Best Workplaces is at 27% as compared to 15% in the Rest - and beats the average economic participation in the country! 68% of the Best Workplaces have higher than the average representation of women in senior leadership positions, which stands at 13% in the country. "One thing the Best Workplaces™ for Women have taught us is that irrespective of the challenges posed by the pandemic or even the industry they operate in – they are intentional about building a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment. Voices of their women employees, the quality of inclusive practices, and actions taken towards equitable distribution of power within the organization is a testimony to that," said Sandhya Ramesh, Head of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Practice at Great Place to Work® India. Through a virtual awards ceremony held on the 24th of September, Great Place to Work® India along with their media partner, Outlook Business, has recognized 150 organizations as India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2021 - honoring 100 organizations with employee strength of more than 500 (in the Large Companies category), and 50 with employee strength between 100 to 500 (in the Mid-size companies category). As an outcome of their study on India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2021, Great Place to Work® India has also released their research report that identifies what sets the Best Workplaces™ apart from the rest. The report and the complete list of India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2021 can be viewed here. This conversation of gender parity does not take place in isolation. The conversation must also expand into various other avenues of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and requires a movement from intent to action. Above all, to build a great place to work FOR ALL, having a FOR ALL mindset is indispensable. Leaders must constantly re-evaluate the needs of their people to be successful and help teams achieve their goals. The key lies in acknowledging differences yet providing a consistent experience for the entire workforce. In short, being a FOR ALL leader is better for business, better for people, and better for the world. The top 10 in the Large Companies category (in alphabetical order): Aegis Customer Support Services Pvt. Ltd. (a Startek company) Cisco Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

Ericsson India Pvt. Ltd.

GCC Services India Pvt. Ltd. (AB InBev) HERE Technologies HP Intuit India Mastercard Incorporated NatWest India Whirlpool of India Ltd. The top 10 in the Mid-size Companies category (in alphabetical order): Chalet Hotels Ltd.

Euronics Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Gainsight Software Pvt. Ltd.

GUS Global Services India Pvt. Ltd.

Inorbit Malls (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Lennox India Technology Centre Modicare Ltd.

MongoDB SAS Research and Development Pvt. Ltd.

More about Great Place to Work® in India In India, the Institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually, across over 22 industries, to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM.

