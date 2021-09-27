Left Menu

Established in the Netherlands, India's First Crypto Farming Platform - United Farmers Finance Launches Its Services for the Users

The aim of this project is to build a trust among investors and yield farmers by building a solid and secure foundation with their own United Farmers Finance UFF tokens as the center of the service.Commenting on the launch, Santhosh Bhhandarii, Marketing and Communication, United Farmers Finance said, The project was a brain child of our team which came after our experience of being rugged over many different times, wherein devs have not done anything as promised.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Launched in 2021, United Farmers Finance is an ecosystem on the Binance Secure Chain (BSC) network with yield farming and Automated Market Making (AMM). Their motto is “Let’s unite!” where the creators wanted to develop a product that was different from others by providing the investor with transparency and safeguards to prevent rug pulls, scams and market disruption from whale investors. Committed to bringing innovation and fairness into the crypto currency community, this is a revolutionary India-first product offered by UFF.

After experiencing disappointments with other platforms, such as scams, and broken dev team promises, the creators wanted to build a platform that would bring back trust to the crypto community. United Farmers will provide services like Yield Farm where one can earn UFF token by providing liquidity into yield farm along with BTC or ETH or CAKE or BNB or DOT or ADA or XRP and can be earned by staking into UFF pool. The aim of this project is to build a trust among investors and yield farmers by building a solid and secure foundation with their own United Farmers Finance (UFF) tokens as the center of the service.

Commenting on the launch, Santhosh Bhhandarii, Marketing and Communication, United Farmers Finance said, “The project was a brain child of our team which came after our experience of being rugged over many different times, wherein devs have not done anything as promised. This left the crypto community hurt as they did not get the returns that they were looking for. Hence, my team created this product where users will be able to restore their faith in the crypto world and benefit from their hardwork by yielding on UFF.” Crypto Investors can visit their website and start yielding benefits from: Website: https://unitedfarmers.finance/ Social Media: https://twitter.com/unitedfarmersf?s=11 https://t.me/united_farmers_defi PWR PWR

