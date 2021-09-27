This Big Billion Days, Avail Incredible Discounts on Motorola Smartphones Including moto g60, moto g40 Fusion the Newly Launched Motorola Edge 20 Fusion!

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • moto g60, offering India's most affordable 108MP Quad Function Camera + 32Mp Selfie Camera will be available at a massive discount of Rs. 2000 at just Rs. 15,999 with additional 10% Off on Axis & ICICI Bank Cards • moto g40 fusion, India's most affordable smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G will be available with discount of up to Rs. 2000 starting at just Rs. 12,999 with additional 10% Off on Axis & ICICI Bank Cards • The newly launched motorola edge 20 fusion smartphone will be available at a discount of Rs. 1500 starting at just Rs. 19,999 • The Big Billion Days offer of 10% instant discount on Axis and ICICI Bank cards will be applicable on all Motorola products in addition to the discounts.

Motorola has announced amazing offers across their smartphones range for Flipkart's Big Billion Days starting on the 3rd of October 2021, with early access starting 2nd October for Flipkart Plus members.

This year, Motorola took the lead by being the first smartphone brand to reveal their offers for the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart between 3rd – 10th October. During the sale period consumers can purchase moto g60, India's most affordable 108MP Quad Function Camera + 32Mp Selfie Camera smartphone at a massive discount of Rs. 2000 at just Rs. 15,999.

The moto g40 fusion, India's most affordable smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G will also be available with an incredible discount of up to Rs. 2000 starting at just Rs. 12,999.

Further, the recently launched motorola edge 20 fusion will also be available at a discount of Rs. 1500 starting at just Rs. 19,999.

All Motorola smartphones will also be available with Flipkart's Big Billion Days offer of an additional 10% Off on Axis & ICICI Bank Cards. The complete list of offers on Motorola smartphones is given below & can be viewed on - https://www.flipkart.com/tbbd21-best-deals-from-house-of-motorola-9llo03e-8r323-store Model Specifications Regular Price Flipkart Offers motorola g60 (6gb+128gb) 108 MP Quad Function Camera System + Best in class 32MP Selfie Camera Snapdragon 732G Processor 120Hz HDR10 6.8" display Business Grade Security with ThinkShield for mobile 6000 mAh battery Near Stock Android Experience INR 17,999 INR 15,999 (Including 2000 off) + 10% Off on Axis & ICICI Bank motorola g40 fusion (4gb+64gb) Snapdragon 732G Processor 120Hz HDR10 6.8" display Business Grade Security with ThinkShield for mobile 6000 mAh battery 64 MP Quad Function Camera System Near Stock Android Experience INR 14,499 INR 12,999 (Including 1500 off) + 10% Off on Axis & ICICI Bank motorola g40 fusion (6gb+128gb) INR 16,499 INR 14,499 (Including 2000 off) + 10% Off on Axis & ICICI Bank motorola edge 20 Fusion (6gb+128gb) MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor Amazing 6.67 inch 90Hz AMOLED HDR10+ Display 108MP Quad Function Camera + 32MP Selfie Camera 5000 mAh battery with 30W Turbocharger Interesting Ready For feature – PC ThinkShield for Mobile INR 21,499 INR 19,999 (Including 1500 off) + 10% Off on Axis & ICICI Bank motorola edge 20 Fusion (8gb+128gb) INR 22,999 INR 21,999 (Including 1000 off) + 10% Off on Axis & ICICI Bank motorola edge 20 (8gb+128gb) India's slimmest & lightest 5G smartphone 144Hz AMOLED HDR10+ Display Incredible Camera with 108MP + 16MP Ultrawide & Macro + 8MP Telephoto with 3X Optical Zoom & OIS India's first Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor Ready For – PC & Wireless Stock Android ThinkShield for Mobile INR 29,999 INR 29,999 + 10% Off on Axis & ICICI Bank *The offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart. Visit https://www.flipkart.com/ to learn more about offers applicable during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

*The offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart. Visit https://www.flipkart.com/ to learn more about offers applicable during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

