Thoughtworks to host virtual technology conference in India - XConf 2021 with focus on responsible tech and chaos engineering

The three-day video conference in October will engage technologists on cutting edge tech trends and offer networking opportunities for attendees BENGALURU, India, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy is hosting its annual technology conference, XConf 2021 over three days from 7-9 October, 2021. XConf is designed by technologists, for technologists who care deeply about software and its impact on the world. For the first time in India, a virtual XConf will feature pre-recorded talks on 7-8 October and live and interactive sessions with technology leaders on 9 October.

Thoughtworkers Neal Ford, Director and Software Architect, and Chris Ford, Head of Technology are this year's keynote speakers. Neal will elaborate on why yesterday's best practices become tomorrow's anti-patterns as he investigates this modern software development trend.

Chris will share his interest in operationalizing music theory with code and present music theory to the predominantly programming audience while covering topics like European classical music, complexity theory, jazz, tuning systems and more.

Attendees can also register for other interesting and informative talks on OpenNyAI, chaos engineering, serverless technology, responsible and ethical technology and more. ''XConf offers technologists from multiple disciplines with varying ranges of experience an opportunity to network and participate in high quality, tech-focused and interactive knowledge sharing. This conference brings together Thoughtworks' global thought leaders to share their first-hand experience with the wider tech community in India. We expect this virtual XConf to help us connect with a much larger network of technologists than we usually do with in-person events. We are excited to share our learnings, in true Thoughtworks style, through a unique curation of talks,'' said Bharani Subramaniam, Head of Technology for Thoughtworks in India.

To view the agenda and register for the upcoming XConf 2021 virtual conference, please click here. The last date to register is October 6, 2021.

About Thoughtworks Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are 10,000+ people strong across 48 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we've delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

