ISRO exploring possibility of developing next generation astronomy satellite

This team included scientists from India, Switzerland, France, the USA, Japan and the Netherlands.AstroSat has also observed for the very first time rapid variability of high energy particularly 20keV X-ray emission from a black hole system, officials noted.AstroSat has been a very successful mission and it has produced results which are globally acclaimed..., Kiran Kumar said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-09-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 16:50 IST
ISRO exploring possibility of developing next generation astronomy satellite
''It (AstroSat) is expected to last some more years'', A S Kiran Kumar who as the then Chairman of ISRO led the mission team, and is presently serving as the chair of the apex science committee at the space agency, told PTI. ''We can expect some more results to come which will be path-breaking''.

Asked about the possibility of ISRO launching AstroSat-2, he said: ''Not AstroSat-2. Next-generation...thinking is going on...depending on how planning happens...follow-on to this (AstroSat) in a different manner is being looked at''.

According to ISRO officials, data from AstroSat is widely utilized for the study of various fields of astronomy, from galactic to extra-galactic, and from users from all over the world.

The multi-wavelength space observatory, which has five unique X-ray and ultraviolet telescopes working in tandem, had detected extreme-UV light from a galaxy, called AUDFs01, 9.3 billion light-years away from Earth.

The discovery was made by an international team of astronomers led by Dr. Kanak Saha, at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune, and reported in 'Nature Astronomy'. This team included scientists from India, Switzerland, France, the USA, Japan, and the Netherlands.

AstroSat has also observed for the very first time rapid variability of high energy (particularly >20keV) X-ray emission from a black hole system, officials noted.

''AstroSat has been a very successful mission and it has produced results which are globally acclaimed...'', Kiran Kumar said. ''A large number of papers have also got published''.

