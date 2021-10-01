Google Smart Home Developer Summit is back: Details Inside

Google will host the second edition of its Smart Home Developer Summit on October 21, 2021. This year's event is free to join and will be held virtually, with broadcast times available for the developer communities in three regions - AMER, EMEA, and APAC.

"We'll show you why Google is the best platform for smart home developers to build, innovate, and grow. Through keynotes, technical sessions and workshops, you'll hear how we're enabling you to build your most engaging experiences with Google," reads the official website.

The Google Smart Home Developer Summit 2021 will begin with Michele Turner, Senior Director of Product for Google's Smart Home Ecosystem, sharing the company's vision for the home and previewing upcoming tools and features for next devices and apps, followed by a developer keynote to dig deeper into announcements, and a round of technical sessions, workshops, and more, hosted by Google's smart home leaders.

Registrations for the upcoming annual summit are now open and free. Head on over to the website to check out the schedule.