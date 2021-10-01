Left Menu

Google Smart Home Developer Summit is back: Details Inside

This year's event is free to join and will be held virtually, with broadcast times available for the developer communities in the AMER, EMEA, and APAC regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-10-2021 08:11 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 08:11 IST
Google Smart Home Developer Summit is back: Details Inside
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Google will host the second edition of its Smart Home Developer Summit on October 21, 2021. This year's event is free to join and will be held virtually, with broadcast times available for the developer communities in three regions - AMER, EMEA, and APAC.

"We'll show you why Google is the best platform for smart home developers to build, innovate, and grow. Through keynotes, technical sessions and workshops, you'll hear how we're enabling you to build your most engaging experiences with Google," reads the official website.

The Google Smart Home Developer Summit 2021 will begin with Michele Turner, Senior Director of Product for Google's Smart Home Ecosystem, sharing the company's vision for the home and previewing upcoming tools and features for next devices and apps, followed by a developer keynote to dig deeper into announcements, and a round of technical sessions, workshops, and more, hosted by Google's smart home leaders.

Registrations for the upcoming annual summit are now open and free. Head on over to the website to check out the schedule.

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021