Scoreboard: India Wom vs Australia Wom, Dinner Day 2
The scoreboard at dinner on the second day of the one-off women's Test match between India and Australia.
India Women 1st Innings: Smriti Mandhana c McGrath b Gardner 127 Shafali Verma c McGrath b Molineux 31 Punam Raut c Healy b Molineux 36 Mithali Raj not out 15 Yastika Bhatia not out 2 Extras: (B-2, LB-5, NB-1, W-12) 20 Total: (For 3 wickets in 84 overs) 231 Fall of wickets: 1-93, 2-195, 3-217 Bowling: Ellyse Perry 12-2-38-0, Darcie Brown 6-0-31-0, Stella Campbell 6-0-31-0, Tahlia McGrath 11-2-34-0, Sophie Molineux 11-4-22-2, Ashleigh Gardner 22-10-26-1, Annabel Sutherland 11-4 -25-0, Georgia Wareham 5-1-17-0.
