Oct 1 (Reuters) -

* SONY TO BID FOR INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE RIGHTS AS PART OF ZEE MERGER - FT

* POTENTIAL RIVALS FOR IPL RIGHTS MAY INCLUDE DISNEY, FACEBOOK, AMAZON AND RELIANCE - FT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

