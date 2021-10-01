Google India invites entries for Code to Learn 2021 contest

Left Menu

Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Google India has announced the launch of the eighth edition of the Code to Learn contest, inviting students from Class 5 to 12 all over the country to show their coding genius using tools like Scratch, App Inventor and Google AutoML.

The Code to Learn competition is aimed at encouraging students to use technology to solve problems around them in a fun and engaging way. It provides an interactive platform for them to learn the basics of coding and build a stronger foundation in Computer Science.

Students can create their projects using the following tools:

  • Classes 5 - 8 - Scratch or App Inventor
  • Classes 9 - 10 - Scratch, App Inventor or Google Cloud AutoML
  • Classes 11 - 12 - Google Cloud AutoML

Using these tools, students can build games, animations, Android apps and their own machine learning applications.

Registrations for the contest are already live and parents, teachers or legal guardians can register on behalf of the students until 25 October 2021. Winners and finalists of the Code to Learn 2021 competition will be announced on or after December 15, 2021.

The competition is co-organized by Google Cloud, ACM India, CS Pathshala and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), a renowned research-oriented university based in Bangalore.

" The National Education Policy 2020 has also recommended introducing coding and computational thinking at a young age to allow early exposure to technology and create new pathways for our students. We are very excited about this year's competition and are looking forward to seeing the innovation and creativity that students will present to us via their projects," Divy Thakkar, Research and Education Program Manager, and Ashwani Sharma, Senior Program Manager, Google India, wrote in a blog post.

