Left Menu

WIN a Car This Diwali with coocaa's Massive Festive Celebration*

The all-new coocaa S6G Pro S3U Pro Smart TV are now available with a BIG promotional campaign on Flipkart

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 15:18 IST
WIN a Car This Diwali with coocaa's Massive Festive Celebration*
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

This Diwali, coocaa tv has taken festivities to new heights. coocaa TVs has pledged to make one of its consumers a lucky winner of a brand new car! From September 29th to November 4th (Big billion day and Big Diwali Sale), coocaa TVs & Flipkart have partnered together to gift one lucky shopper a brand-new car on buying any of coocaa's TVs on Flipkart! WIN a Car This Diwali with coocaa's Massive Festive Celebration As an innovative Internet TV brand, coocaa is well-recognized as 2013's Guinness World Record holder for the largest Smart TV sales acquired in a single day, and ranking 2nd for the biggest sales volume in 2020 in the world.

Today, coocaa is a leading provider of smart TV technology and has successfully become a friend of today's younger generation. In Hyderabad, coocaa owns two factories, which produce more than 3 million units for home appliances annually, winning itself rising fame and popularity in India.

This Diwali, coocaa introduces its champion products to its Indian fans. The all-new coocaa S6G Pro & S3U Pro Smart TV are now available with a BIG promotional campaign on Flipkart! The S6G Pro (available in 43'', 50'', and 55''), following its recent campaign during the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, has become a hit across the golden generation in Southeast Asia. Powered by Android 10, S6G Pro contains brilliant features such as One-click Google Assistant, with ultra-low lag and latency.

Just like the S6G Pro, The S3U PRO Smart TV ensures a pleasant screen-sharing experience by providing reliable connectivity. With S3U PRO's extra-large screen bolstered by coocaa's German Picture Quality Lab, intelligent noise reduction technology, and Dolby Audio sound effects, you are guaranteed a remarkable home-viewing and gaming experience.

Ready to WIN BIG? This Diwali promotion might be a golden chance for you to get a new car or even your first car! Don't miss this coocaa & Flipkart promotion between September 29th to Nov. 4th, where YOU might be the chosen one to own a coocaa TV AND a car in one go! Shop right now at https://bit.ly/3iiL679 (Terms & conditions applied*) TIP: Follow coocaa on Facebook (@coocaa) or Instagram (@coocaa_india) and join coocaa's quiz session on FB, Instagram and Flipkart this month to win multiple prizes and vouchers for your new coocaa TV! #coocaacoolcar

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021