Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Grab iPhone XR at just Rs 32,999

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 15:33 IST
The Amazon Great Indian Festival (GIF) 2021 sale is set to commence on Saturday, October 2, for Prime members and on October 3 for regular customers, with the company offering exciting deals across various product categories including smartphones.

As per the teaser page, the iPhone XR, one of the popular iPhone models from Apple, will be selling at Rs 32,999 during the Amazon GIF 2021 sale, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 47,900. Additionally, you will get up to 10% discounts on HDFC Bank Credit/Debit card transactions, which will further bring down its cost.

On Amazon, the iPhone XR is currently available in four color options - Product (Red), Yellow, Black and White - with 64GB/128GB of storage options.

iPhone XR: Specifications

Launched in September 2018, the Apple iPhone XR sports a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD with 828x1792 pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, it has a hexa-core Apple A12 Bionic processor with the second-generation Neural Engine.

The processor is paired with 3GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. The device is powered by a 2,942mAh battery that supports fast wired and wireless charging.

For photography and videos, the iPhone XR comes with a single 12-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture at the back while on the front, there is a 7-megapixel TrueDepth camera for selfies.

Connectivity options on the Apple iPhone XR include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0 and NFC. The phone features an IP67 rating for dust and water protection and supports Face ID for secure authentication.

In addition to the iPhone XR, Amazon will also be offering a huge discount on the Apple iPhone 11, with the teaser page showing its price starting at 3_,999 as opposed to the listed price of Rs 49,900. The iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip with the third-generation Neural Engine and has a 12MP dual rear camera system.

