Left Menu

Clubhouse rolls out new feature to record conversations

The audio social networking app Clubhouse is getting several new features this month, including one many people have wanted

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 16:06 IST
Clubhouse rolls out new feature to record conversations
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The audio social networking app Clubhouse is getting several new features this month, including one many people have wanted: in-app recording. As per The Verge, in October, app users will be able to record a room, save it to their profile and club, or download it. The company is calling the feature "replays."

Creators and moderators are the ones who can record, and they can toggle that option on or off. Rooms must be public to be recorded. Along with full recordings, users will be able to create 30-second shareable clips in rooms that allow it. The app is also gaining a search feature so people can type a keyword or name and receive the rooms, people, clubs, and bios that match.

Finally, spatial audio is also now coming to Android devices after rolling out to iOS devices in August. To create a clip, users can tap on a scissor icon that will capture the past 30 seconds of audio that can then be locally downloaded and shared widely.

This brings Clubhouse more up to speed with Twitter Spaces, which allows recording, as does Spotify's competitor Greenroom. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021