Haryana police's outreach initiative in Oct to raise awareness about cyber security

The Haryana Police will launch outreach initiatives this month to raise awareness about cyber security.

The aim is to encourage individuals and organizations to own their role in protecting their part of cyberspace, a spokesperson of the State Crime Branch said on Friday.

The initiatives will also urge businesses to train employees in cyber security so that the interconnected cyberspace is safer and more resilient for everyone, he said.

The cyber police station of the State Crime Branch at Panchkula through its 'A tip a day, to keep cybercriminals away' outreach initiatives will encourage individuals and organizations to take steps to implement stronger security practices, raise community awareness, and educate vulnerable groups.

With October being the international cybersecurity awareness month, the effort would also be to make users of interconnected devices aware of the threat posed by cybercriminals and countermeasures, the spokesperson said.

Haryana DGP P K Agrawal has directed all districts and commissionerates of police to observe October 6 and subsequently the first Wednesday of every month as 'Cybersecurity Jagrukta Diwas'.

They will use the mass media and the message sharing platforms, and organize awareness programs to encourage people to practice cyber hygiene and report cybercrime at the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, the spokesperson said.

"The line between our online and offline lives has blurred. In these tech-driven times, our homes, societal well-being, economic prosperity, and nation's security are influenced by how safely we ride the Internet,'' he said.

In a virtually interconnected world, all personal and business data is kept on internet-connected platforms. It is a gold mine for bad actors, the spokesperson said.

"In the first week, the campaign will highlight best security practices and focus on general cyber hygiene to keep one's information safe. It will urge people to create strong passwords and use multi-factor authentication, back up data, and update software," he said.

The spokesperson said that phishing attacks and scams have thrived since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

"We are telling people to be aware of suspicious e-mails, text messages, or chat boxes that come from a stranger or someone not expected. Think before you click on any suspicious e-mails, links, or attachments and make sure to report any suspicious e-mails to the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal," he said.

Whether it's students, veterans, or those seeking a career change, the dynamic field of cybersecurity is rapidly growing and has something for everyone, the spokesperson said.

Police will create awareness about it, he said.

"For businesses, this means building security into products and processes. Make cybersecurity training a part of employee onboarding and equip staff with the tools they need to keep the organization safe,'' he said.

''For individuals, keep cybersecurity at the forefront of your mind as you connect daily. Before purchasing a device or online product, do your research. When you set up a new device or app, consider your security and privacy settings and update default passwords. Cybersecurity should not be an afterthought." said the police spokesperson.

