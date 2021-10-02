2DG drug manufacturing know-how passed on to 7-8 companies: DRDO chief

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman G Satheesh Reddy on Friday said the technological information needed for the manufacture of 2DG, a drug developed by the organization to treat COVID -19, has been transferred to several pharmaceutical companies.

“2DG has been developed in DRDO's Gwalior laboratory. We have transferred the manufacturing technology to seven-eight companies. Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given green light to these companies to go ahead with production,'' Reddy said at a program here.

He also informed that the DRDO with TATA Advanced Systems and Bharat Forge has developed Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) 155 mm howitzer with the highest hitting range in the world. Its trials had been completed and the guns would be handed over to the Army in the coming days, he said.

