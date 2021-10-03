Left Menu

iPhone 13's Apple watch unlock bug now fixed with new iOS 15 update

After the recent launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup, some users ran into a frustrating issue where they couldn't use their Apple Watch to unlock their new phones while wearing a face mask. The company has now fixed this issue.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 03-10-2021 22:46 IST
iPhone 13's Apple watch unlock bug now fixed with new iOS 15 update
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

After the recent launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup, some users ran into a frustrating issue where they couldn't use their Apple Watch to unlock their new phones while wearing a face mask. The company has now fixed this issue. According to The Verge, Apple had promised that a fix was on the way, and it appeared earlier this week in an iOS 15.1 beta, but now, the fix is live for everyone as part of the iOS 15.0.1 release.

The company's official patch notes also said that the update included other bug fixes, but Apple didn't specify what those might be. The update clocks in at 553.7MB on iPhone 12 Mini, as per The Verge. In April, Apple added the ability to use Apple Watch for unlocking a Face ID-equipped phone while wearing a mask and it's proved to be a handy feature as masks are still recommended in many situations due to the pandemic.

With this new software update, it seems that iPhone 13 users who were affected by the bug stopping the feature from working will be able to take advantage of the convenient unlocks once more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021