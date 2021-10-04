Oppo to host 24-hour concert with JioSaavn on October 5: Details Inside

Oppo and audio streaming service JioSaavn have come together to host #UnPause, a one-of-a-kind 24-hour concert featuring renowned artists like Dhvani Bhanushali, Fuzz Culture and DJ Suketu among many others from across genres. The live stream will begin at 10 am on 5th October on Oppo India's YouTube channel.

Early last month, Oppo, the leading global smart device brand launched their new range of wireless earbuds, the Enco Buds. The best-in-class wireless earbuds promise users 24 hours of concert-like music playtime. Following the successful launch, the brand has now partnered with South Asia's largest music and audio-streaming service, JioSaavn, to present #Unpause, a 24-hour concert. The virtual event will be promoted across Jio channels and on the JioSaavn app as well.

The complete setlist for the concert features Dhvani Bhanushali, Sukriti & Prakriti, Anand Bhaskar Collective, Rasika Shekar, Fuzz Culture, Encore, One Tribe all Girl, Sanjita Bhattacharya, Arifah, Tejas Menon, DJ Suketu, DJ Donna, DJ Doreko, DJ Lil B, DJ Harsh Mahant and DJ Regge. Users can tune in to Oppo's YouTube channel starting 10 am for this exclusive one-time streaming experience.

As part of its Enco Buds campaign, Oppo also created a TVC with Tamil-Canadian artist Shan Vincent de Paul. Shan not only composed the track "Unnai Pathu", but also directed and starred in the music video that showcased the Enco wireless earbuds' 24-hour uptime feature through a surreal, time-lapse-trip: where dawn rolls into day, and then finally into dusk as Shan pops in his Encos and disappears into the mellowness of the track.

(With inputs from Adfactors PR)