By Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp Services Down Globally Social media platform Facebook along with its subsidiaries WhatsApp and Instagram suffered an outage on Monday evening with users across the world, including those in India reporting that they were unable to send or receive messages.

Several users, including those in India, were unable to access WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook on both Android and iOS platforms. They were greeted with a "couldn't refresh feed" message. As per DownDetector, a site that tracks outages, the technical glitch took place around 9 pm (IST).

Users took to microblogging site Twitter to write about their issues in accessing Facebook and Instagram, using the hashtag #instagramdown and #facebookdown. More details are awaited. (ANI)

