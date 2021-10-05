Facebook, Instagram appear to partly reconnect after nearly six-hour outage

Facebook and Instagram appeared to be partially reconnected to the global internet on Monday afternoon, nearly six hours into a global outage. Facebook and its WhatsApp and Instagram apps went dark at around noon Eastern time. Close to 5:45 pm ET, some Facebook users began to regain partial access to the social media app.

The outage was the second blow to the social media giant in as many days after a whistleblower on Sunday accused the company of repeatedly prioritizing profit over clamping down on hate speech and misinformation. Shares of Facebook, which has nearly 2 billion daily active users, opened lower after the whistleblower report and slipped further to trade down 5.3% in afternoon trading on Monday. They were on track for their worst day in nearly a year, amid a broader selloff in technology stocks.

