Bieber fans will be able to smoke 'Peaches' in new weed venture
Pop star Justin Bieber has teamed up with Palms Premium to launch cannabis-based products, the California-based company said on Monday.
Pop star Justin Bieber has teamed up with Palms Premium to launch cannabis-based products, the California-based company said on Monday. The limited-edition marijuana cigarettes, or joints, called "Peaches Pre-Rolls" are named after a song from Bieber's newest studio album and will be available in California, Nevada, Massachusetts and Florida, the company said.
An increasing number of celebrities including Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman, Rapper Jay-Z, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart and singer Willie Nelson have partnered with or launched their own lines of cannabis products. Palms Premium did not disclose the financial terms of the partnership.
