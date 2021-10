BRIEF-Facebook Says Co's Services Are Now Back Online, Actively Working To Fully Return Them To Regular Operations

Facebook Inc: * FACEBOOK - UPDATE ABOUT THE OCTOBER 4TH OUTAGE

* FACEBOOK SAYS UNDERLYING CAUSE OF OUTAGE ALSO IMPACTED MANY OF THE INTERNAL TOOLS AND SYSTEMS * FACEBOOK-CONFIGURATION CHANGES ON BACKBONE ROUTERS THAT COORDINATE NETWORK TRAFFIC BETWEEN DATA CENTERS CAUSED ISSUES THAT INTERRUPTED COMMUNICATION

* ALSO HAVE NO EVIDENCE THAT USER DATA WAS COMPROMISED AS A RESULT OF THIS DOWNTIME * FACEBOOK-DISRUPTION TO NETWORK TRAFFIC HAD A CASCADING EFFECT ON THE WAY OUR DATA CENTERS COMMUNICATE, BRINGING OUR SERVICES TO A HALT.

* FACEBOOK- "WE WANT TO MAKE CLEAR AT THIS TIME WE BELIEVE THE ROOT CAUSE OF THIS OUTAGE WAS A FAULTY CONFIGURATION CHANGE" * FACEBOOK- OUR SERVICES ARE NOW BACK ONLINE AND ACTIVELY WORKING TO FULLY RETURN THEM TO REGULAR OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

