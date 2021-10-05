Left Menu

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12) released for OnePlus 9/9 Pro

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 08:43 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

Google has officially released Andorid 12, the latest version of Android operating system for mobile devices. Following the release, OnePlus has also announced the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1, based on Android 12, for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

The update bring several new features such as optimized desktop icons, Work Life Balance 2.0 and new dark mode with three adjustable levels, among others. This update also includes some known issues.

Here's the comeplete changelog for OnePlus 9/9 Pro OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 update:

Changelog

System

  • Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Dark mode

  • Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf

  • New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
  • Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment
  • Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
  • Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats

Work Life Balance

  • Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
  • WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery

  • Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD

  • Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
  • Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
  • Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Know issues

  • Some third-party apps haven't been adapted to the latest Android version and may not function properly
  • Camera might be stuck and unstable sometimes
  • Texts and calls might not be able to be received
  • Bluetooth earphones may fail to connect and play music
  • Information about the CPU is incorrectly displayed
  • Buttons in Gallery might not function properly
  • Screen recordings may not be saved in some instances

Before you download the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1, make sure your phone's battery level is above 30% and a minimum of 3GB storage space is available. For more information, head over to the OnePlus community.

