Windows 11 released: Here’s how you can get it

Microsoft has announced the global availability of Windows 11. It is now available for eligible Windows 10 devices as a free upgrade and on new PCs pre-installed with Windows 11.

While new devices pre-loaded with Windows 11 will be available starting today, new devices still shipping with Windows 10 will be the first to be offered the upgrade to Windows 11.

The company will follow measured and phased approach for the rollout of Windows 11. All eligible Windows 10 devices are expected to be offered the upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022.

"We will use a measured and phased process in offering Windows 11 as we have done with Windows 10 feature updates. We will begin to offer the upgrade to eligible new devices first1,2. Then, as with previous rollouts, we will study device health data and other signals to determine the pace at which Windows 11 is offered via Windows Update," the company wrote in a blog post.

Here's how you can get Windows 11:

Purchase a new PC pre-installed with Windows 11

Purchase a Windows 10 PC that's eligible for the free upgrade

Use the PC Health Check app to check if your current Windows 10 PC is eligible for the free upgrade. If its eligible and the upgrade is ready, the option to download and install will appear:

If you are an owner of a Windows 10 PC that's eligible for the upgrade, Windows Update will let you know via the Windows Update Settings page when it's available.