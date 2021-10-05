Facebook says maintenance error caused 6-hour outage
Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 23:21 IST
Facebook said on Tuesday the outage that lasted more than six hours on Monday was triggered by a system managing its "global backbone network capacity."
In a blog post, Facebook said its program audit tool had a bug, and failed to stop the command that caused the outage.
Also Read: Facebook India appoints former IAS officer Rajiv Aggarwal as Head of Public Policy
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
Advertisement