Facebook says maintenance error caused 6-hour outage

Facebook said on Tuesday the outage that lasted more than six hours on Monday was triggered by a system managing its "global backbone network capacity."

In a blog post, Facebook said its program audit tool had a bug, and failed to stop the command that caused the outage.

