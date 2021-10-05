Left Menu

Facebook says maintenance error caused Monday's 6-hour outage

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 23:38 IST
Facebook says maintenance error caused Monday's 6-hour outage
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Facebook said on Tuesday that routine maintenance on the company's network stitching together its data centers triggered the collapse of its global system for more than six hours on Monday, blocking access for billions of users.

In a blog post, Facebook explained its engineers issued a command that unintentionally took down all the connections in its network, "effectively disconnecting Facebook data centers globally." The outage cut off access to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp globally.

It also caused employees to lose access to internal tools, including those used by Facebook employees to correct such issues, the company said. Facebook added that its program audit tool had a bug, and failed to stop the command that caused the outage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021