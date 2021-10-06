Left Menu

USTR seeks public comment on tariff exclusions for 549 Chinese import categories

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2021 02:38 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 02:38 IST
The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Tuesday it is seeking public comments on plans to revive a targeted tariff exclusion process for imports from China, specifically whether to reinstate previously extended exclusions on 549 import product categories.

USTR said it would accept public comments from Oct. 12 through Dec. 1 on possible exclusions for a list https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/Notices/Section%20301%20China%20Request%20for%20Comments/Annex%20of%20Previously%20Extended%20Exclusions%20for%20Website%20pab%20HA.pdf of products that includes industrial components, thermostats, medical supplies, bicycles and textiles.

A Federal Register notice https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/Notices/Section%20301%20China%20Request%20for%20Comments/301%20FRN%20to%20Open%20Docket%20for%20Possible%20Reinstatement%20of%20Previously%20Extended%20Exclusions.pdf for the comment period follows U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai's announcement https://www.reuters.com/business/bidens-new-china-trade-plan-echoes-trumps-assumes-beijing-wont-change-2021-10-04 yesterday that she will engage with Chinese officials on trade irritants and revive USTR's tariff exclusion process.

